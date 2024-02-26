The former Brazilian pilot Wilson Fittipaldi older brother of the legendary Emerson, died at age 80 in Sao Pauloreported the Brazilian Automobile Confederation.

“At 80 years old, Wilsinho He passed away peacefully and surrounded by all the love he deserved throughout his life,” the organization said on Instagram.

Regrettable

Wilson Fittipaldi “He combined talent, vision of the future and daring to take the name of Brazil to a level never imagined”he added.

The former runner had been hospitalized in a hospital in Sao Paulo since December 25, when he suffered cardiac arrest after getting stuck on a piece of meat he ate at a family lunch, on the occasion of Christmas and his 80th birthday.

Overshadowed by the image of his younger brother, two-time Formula 1 champion (1972 and 1974),

What he did

Wilson Fittipaldi raced in different categories in Brazil and Europe. Born in Sao Paulo on December 25, 1943, he went through Formula 2 and Formula 3 before reaching an agreement with Bernie Ecclestonethen team manager Braham Ford, to enter F1 in 1972.

It premiered with a third place in the Brazilian Grand Prixwhich did not count towards the championship, in a promising debut that became dim as the season went by.

He made no points and watched his brother Emerson become, at 25, the sport's youngest world champion, a record he held until the Spaniard Fernando Alonso (24) ousted him in 2005.

In 1973 he had better performances, reaching fifth place on the German circuit of Nurburgring. He added three points in the championship that allowed him to finish the year in 16th place, his best overall position in F1.

Sadness

He was absent for the following season, in which Emerson won his second title, to refine details of the premiere in the highest automobile competition of a personal project: the Brazilian team. Copersucar, qwhich some time later was called

Fittipaldi.

Wilson was behind the wheel of a car that disappointed. He retired in 1975 and dedicated himself to directing the team, which his brother Emerson joined as a driver from 1976 to 1980. The team never reached the podium in the general classification of Formula One and disappeared in 1982 amidst difficulties. financial.

Wilson occasionally returned to the track in smaller competitions and dedicated himself to following the career of his son Christian, who went through the F1, Cart, Nascar and Formula 3000, among other.

