Euro elections | Teuvo Hakkarainen is applying for another term in the European Parliament

Teuvo Hakkarainen (ps) applies for an extended term in the European Parliament. Hakkarainen says in the press release that he will run for office in June's European elections.

“I have been asked a lot and even demanded to run for office. Since the people in the field are waiting for my answer, I made the decision to participate in the elections last weekend,” says Hakkarainen in the press release.

Hakkarainen, 63, from Viitasaare, was elected to the European Parliament in the 2019 elections, where he received more than 29,000 votes. Before that, he served as a member of parliament for Basic Finns from the constituency of Central Finland from 2011 to 2019. In the spring of 2019, Hakkarainen was elected to the parliament for a third term, but he left the parliament after being elected to the European Parliament.

Hakkarainen feels that the first five-year term has largely been spent learning, especially since work was done remotely for a couple of years due to the corona pandemic. According to him, the starting points for the second season would be much better.

“I have become familiar with the complicated ways of the house and I have networked. I have particularly influenced the EU's forest policy, and I would not wish that work to be left unfinished and that the work so far would be a bit wasted.”

Hakkarainen according to him, his language skills have also improved, and nowadays the conversation also goes on in Spanish and English.

Hakkarainen says he will start his election campaign after the Basic Finns party government officially names him as a candidate in the spring.

Along with Hakkarainen, one of the basic Finns works as a member of the European Parliament Pirkko Ruohonen-Lerner.