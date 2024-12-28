The ski resort Formigal-Panticosabelonging to the Aramón Group, has just launched the system SnowFactorya pioneering technology in Spain that allows the production of snow above 0 degrees, even with outside temperatures of up to 35 °C, in times where weather conditions are adverse or unpredictable.

SnowFactory is a closed cooling system (a refrigerator, some say) that produces high-quality snow continuously, regardless of ambient temperature. With a production capacity that ranges between 100 and 210 cubic meters of snow per containerAccording to its promoters, the snow generated has a special consistency that allows it to last longer and better resist climatic variations.

SnowFactory technology uses natural refrigerants, which reduces environmental impact and optimizes energy consumption compared to traditional snowmaking systems. In addition, its design facilitates quick and efficient installation and can be integrated with existing snow production systems.

The installation of the SnowFactory in Formigal-Panticosa has been carried out in the Sextas area, next to the Furco chairliftcovering an action radius of 150 meters. This location will allow the connection between slopes to be maintained and offer optimal conditions for skiers throughout the season.









The Aramón Group has allocated more than 20 million euros to improve snow production in its resorts. In this context, SnowFactory is announced as a pilot experience. Formigal-Panticosa is the first Spanish station to test it, although it already works in other places. Antonio Gericó, executive president of the Aramón group, in statements published by El Periódico de Aragón, recalls that “it is a system that has been evolving for many years“Now we have to evaluate his performance, you can’t bet on him in all areas.”

How it works

With conventional snowmaking methods, mist water freezes upon contact with cold air. On the contrary, with SnowFactory, a system from the Italian company TechnoAlpinthe snow is generated within the facility itself: all the cooling technology is integrated into a container.

The installations range from mobile executions to large-scale projects with a snow production of 1,000 m³ per day. However, this technology is not intended to replace conventional snow generators. (Aramón has 1,301 snowmakers in its five stations)but rather to complement them. Today, seventy stations around the world use it.

The last weekend of the year

A total of 24 Spanish ski resorts will be open this weekend, the one before New Year’s Eve, with an offer of 492 skiable kilometers, about 10 less than the previous weekend. According to the snow report from the Tourist Association of Ski and Mountain Resorts (Atudem), the greatest offer this weekend will be from the Ilerda resort of Baqueira Beret (Lérida)with 125 kilometers and a maximum thickness of 5 centimeters; followed by Formigal-Panticosa (Huesca)with 62 kilometers and a thickness of up to 60 centimeters, and Candanchhu (Huesca)with 49 kilometers of tracks and a thickness of one meter and 10 centimeters.

Next, also in the Pyrenees, Masella (Gerona) stands out with 35 kilometers, La Molina (Gerona) with 24, Cerler (Huesca) with 23 and Port Ainé (Lérida) with 20.

They also open Espot (Lérida) with 16 kilometers, Boí Taüll (Lérida) with 16, Alto Campóo (Cantabria) with 13, Valgrande-Pajares (Asturias) with 12, Sierra Nevada (Granada) with 12 and Valdelinares (Teruel) with 10.