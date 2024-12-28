He Samsung Galaxy Unpacked It is the big event for the South Korean manufacturer, where it presents its great innovations regarding mobile phones, smart watches, headphones, artificial intelligence (AI) and, possibly, gadgets.

At the next event, which will be held on January 22we could have surprises like the Samsung Galaxy Ring 2since a report has been published stating that it would be presented on the aforementioned date.

What is the Galaxy Ring 2 like?: it could arrive in January

The report in which the information is mentioned comes from the Taiwanese news outlet DigiTimes in which it reflects that we will have a presentation of Samsung’s new smart ring next month. Previous leaks talked about it having a longer battery life, additional featuresa design thinner and will make more capabilities available to users. health monitoring and will have a adjustable size.

Although the report does not reveal new details about its performance, it does highlight the battery life, which will be more than seven daystheir AI features and more health sensorsin addition to new sizes with the aim of continuing to compete with rivals such as Oura. From the media they add that we could also see a new pack of Samsung augmented reality (AR) glasses.

It should be remembered that the main reason for Unpacked 2025 is the launch of the new Samsung Galaxy S25 phone seriesbut if he leaves Galaxy Ring 2 and the new glasses, these devices would not go on sale immediately, since as they remember from Tech Radarhe Galaxy Ring The original was not available until June 24 after its announcement in January. For the moment, we have to wait because they are just rumors.





Sign up for our newsletter and receive the latest technology news in your email.