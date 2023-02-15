Shaaban Bilal (Aden, Cairo)

The former Yemeni Minister of Endowments, Dr. Ahmed Attia, confirmed that the terrorist Houthi militia is destroying all chances of peace in Yemen for the sake of its interests at the expense of the country’s stability, and is committing unprecedented crimes against civilians.

Attia, who is a member of the legal team of the Yemeni Presidential Council, added in an interview with Al-Ittihad that the Houthi militia does not want peace because any political solution and peace that ends the war will destroy its project, which aims to deform the Yemeni identity and import an external identity, indicating that the world has He continued their violations against the Yemeni people by bombing residential neighborhoods and committing crimes against civilians, which sends a message that they do not want peace.

The former Yemeni minister stressed that the international community turns a blind eye to Houthi crimes and practices, saying: “When militias sit at the negotiating table, they bomb cities, kidnap civilians, rob people of rights, deprive people of a decent life, and plunder the country’s revenues in areas under their control, while the international community watches and does nothing. Making the terrorist militias persist in their tyranny and expand their injustice against the Yemenis and rule those under their authority with iron and fire.

In his speech, Attia pointed to the smuggling of arms shipments through the port of Hodeidah to the Houthi militia, in addition to the confiscation of relief aid that the militia transfers to its members and fronts to continue its war and deprive Yemenis of it, in addition to violating international agreements, violating the armistice, bombing neighborhoods and kidnapping civilians.

The former Yemeni Minister of Endowments confirmed that the “Houthi” coup led to the deterioration of the economy and the decline of the local currency against foreign currencies, which caused an economic catastrophe that made 80% of Yemenis below the poverty line.

On the political level, the former Yemeni minister explained that the coup had caused the collapse of the state and its cohesion, weakened its institutions, plunged the country into long conflicts, and replaced scientific and professional cadres with affiliated elements, considering that the militias seek to charge minds with sectarian ideas that are alien to society and dangerous to its cohesion, in addition to imposing An intrusive educational curriculum produces a generation filled with violence, hatred and racism.

Attia called for an explicit position on the part of the international community, the UN Security Council and the peace sponsors, not to condone the crimes of the “Houthi” because it has no popular support among the people who are fed up and can no longer be patient and wait for someone to save them from the tyranny of the putschists.

The former Yemeni Minister of Awqaf warned against the continuation of the conflict, calling for clear decisions by the Security Council to stand with the legitimacy and support it, the return of state institutions and the handing over of militia weapons, otherwise the conflict will not stop and the war will continue.