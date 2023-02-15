Ahmed Atef (Tripoli, Cairo)

Libyan political experts and analysts confirmed that the withdrawal of a Chadian force classified as one of the mercenary armed groups present in Libyan territory is in anticipation of an upcoming meeting sponsored by the United Nations regarding the foreign fighters present there. As long as the Libyan people dream of it.

Libyan political analyst Haitham Ahmed Al-Werfalli expressed his belief that at this time there will be no exit of foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya, due to the lack of confidence between the various parties, in addition to the absence of declared or secret deals for regional countries that have forces on Libyan soil, each of which does not It wants to get out with its forces and the gains it has obtained without a profitable deal in any other spot. Al-Werfalli added, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that despite the pressure exerted by the United States to remove the mercenaries, and the Libyan people’s demand for the exit of the rest of the foreign forces, each party does not want to leave at the present time, as well as the failure of the “5 + 5” joint military committee, which in Every statement and meeting of it calls for the exit of foreign forces without being able to implement this thing.

The Union of Forces for Democracy and Development announced that the withdrawal of some foreign forces from southern Libya came against the background of the agreement signed by the Chadian parties following their national dialogue in Doha last year.

The Libyan political analyst and professor of constitutional law, Muhammad Zubaida, revealed that “the Chadian groups were a human reservoir for the militias, recruiting numbers of them as mercenaries, but their withdrawal will not have an impact on the scene, because the militias have a crowd of foreign mercenaries, and that the presence of the Chadian opposition in the far south reduces its impact on Coastal cities, which are inherited from the previous regime, and did not have an active role in the course of events.

In turn, the researcher in Arab political affairs, Mohamed Hamida, told Al-Ittihad that the departure of Chadian groups and their return to their country came within the framework of the consensus that took place on the Chadian arena and the reconciliation that took place some time ago, considering that the step represents an important reflection of the Egyptian and international efforts aimed at removing foreign forces. From Libya.

Hamida pointed out that what happened, although it did not greatly affect the complex Libyan political scene, the exit of the Chadian groups can be built on and invested in for the exit of all foreign forces, which contributes in a phased way towards a stable political scene if there is one military institution in the country. Security control is imposed, in a way that greatly facilitates the political process in the future.