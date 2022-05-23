An ex-Xbox exec fears that Game Pass will become a Spotifyand not because of its construction, but because of the impact that this service had on music.

In an interview with Xbox Expansion Pass, Ed Frieswho was part of the console’s launch team in 2004, raised several issues related to the video game streaming service.

The main one has to do with a direct comparison with Spotify, since former exec worries it will impact video game sales.

“When Spotify took off, it destroyed the music business, it literally cut the annual revenue of the music business in half.”

Ed Fries fears that the public will choose to pay for a subscription service instead of buying the games at full priceAlthough being honest, this scenario is very far from reality.

New titles are added monthly. Image: Xbox.

According to figures from Microsoft, Game Pass has 25 million subscribersa small number if we compare it with the 182 million Spotify and even with the 222 million Netflix.

It is also necessary to clarify that the music service has a different business model, since the artists release their full albums from day one, while in Xbox only some titles appear since its launch.

Although they seem somewhat exaggerated, Fries’s arguments are well supportedsince at the time it saw the decline of the games of the 80s and the crisis of educational software in the 90s.

Encarta was one of the software that succumbed to the new models. Image: Microsoft.

From your perspective, GamePass, Spotify and other similar services are very good for users, but it would be worth checking if they are profitable for the entire industry.

