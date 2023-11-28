Swedish top model Elsa Hosk showed off her figure in a revealing outfit and delighted her subscribers. The corresponding publication appeared on her Instagram page (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

The 35-year-old fashion model shared a series of photos in which she appeared in a blue bikini against the backdrop of sea and sand. Said outfit consisted of a strapless bra and low-slung bottoms. The star posed, showing off her toned figure with six-pack abs.

In addition, Hosk wore her blonde hair loose in curls and applied makeup in neutral shades. She chose massive earrings as accessories.

Fans appreciated the model’s appearance in the comments under the post. “She’s perfect,” “No words,” “Very hot,” “Stunning,” they wrote.

Earlier in November, Elsa Hosk posed candidly without a bra. The posted footage showed that the former Victoria’s Secret angel decided to give up underwear.