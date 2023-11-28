The year 2023 is about to end, and that means that great films are expected to close, among the most striking we have the sequel to Aquamanwhich is expected to be the resurgence of D.C. after so many disasters that have occurred throughout the year. On the other hand, there is something that was not expected at all, and that is the premiere of The Boy and the Heronone of the anime films that has generated several awards throughout the world at various film festivals.

For those who don’t know, this film is the last one directed by Hayao Miyazaki study Ghibliresponsible for bringing many stories that have enchanted the world’s public, among the best known are The Castle in the Sky, The Wind Rises and obviously, Spirited Away. Having here one more proposal that could be the last we see from this filmmaker and animation expert.

The cinema chain called Cinépolis confirmed the news recently, mentioning that at least in Mexicothe film is going to be released next December 25th at a special advance screening and the 28 of the same month already having general functions for all attendees.

Look at the surprise I have for you: #ElNiñoYLaGarzathe new movie #Hayao Miyazaki. Preview December 25

Premieres on December 28. pic.twitter.com/M1mIjHq7bQ — Cinépolis (@Cinepolis) November 29, 2023

Here is the synopsis of the film:

A young boy named Mahito, who misses his mother, ventures into a world shared between the living and the dead. There, death has its end, and life finds a new beginning.



So far it has not been confirmed whether it will be dubbed or if it will be the original language. In essence both are expected, given that Cinépolis has dedicated itself to providing people with various options so that they can enjoy the works as they prefer. We saw this previously with the movie Super Mariowhich was available in Spanish, but also in English to enjoy the voices of renowned Hollywood actors.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: This film is going to be a must-see for those of us who enjoy this type of animation, the truth is that it deserves to reach the Oscar nominations. However, it may not win this award because it competes on the technical side with Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse.