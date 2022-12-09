Brazilian supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio has sold a penthouse in New York to an unknown

Brazilian supermodel, former “angel” Victoria’s Secret Alessandra Ambrosio got rid of real estate in the United States. This is reported Dirt.

Ambrosio sold a penthouse located in New York, in the Murray Hill area of ​​Manhattan Island. Initially, the model asked for three million dollars for it, but later agreed to part with the property for $2.75 million (about 171.9 million rubles). The buyer’s name remains unknown. Ambrosio herself purchased the townhouse about 17 years ago for nearly $1.9 million. During her ownership of the facility, she carried out major repairs in it.

The townhouse, located on the upper floors of a 29-story tower built in 1984, has two bedrooms, the same number of bathrooms, as well as an additional bathroom. In addition, there is a spacious terrace with an outdoor seating area, a balcony, a two-level living room with a fireplace and a kitchen. The interior is done in white tones, while the decor used elements of light gray, blue and light blue. Many of its elements – the railing of the stairs and some of the walls – are made of glass. The area of ​​the object is 148.6 square meters.

In November, it became known that supermodel Gisele Bündchen bought a mansion in Surfside, a suburb of Miami. The amount of the transaction, which took place in early October, amounted to 11.5 million dollars.