Brazilian supermodel, former “angel” Victoria’s Secret Alessandra Ambrosio got rid of real estate in the United States. This is reported Dirt.
Ambrosio sold a penthouse located in New York, in the Murray Hill area of Manhattan Island. Initially, the model asked for three million dollars for it, but later agreed to part with the property for $2.75 million (about 171.9 million rubles). The buyer’s name remains unknown. Ambrosio herself purchased the townhouse about 17 years ago for nearly $1.9 million. During her ownership of the facility, she carried out major repairs in it.
The townhouse, located on the upper floors of a 29-story tower built in 1984, has two bedrooms, the same number of bathrooms, as well as an additional bathroom. In addition, there is a spacious terrace with an outdoor seating area, a balcony, a two-level living room with a fireplace and a kitchen. The interior is done in white tones, while the decor used elements of light gray, blue and light blue. Many of its elements – the railing of the stairs and some of the walls – are made of glass. The area of the object is 148.6 square meters.
In November, it became known that supermodel Gisele Bündchen bought a mansion in Surfside, a suburb of Miami. The amount of the transaction, which took place in early October, amounted to 11.5 million dollars.
