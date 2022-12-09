During The Game Awards 2022 we saw that The Last of Us Part I it will finally arrive on PC as well. We found out the release date and we also got to see the product pages on Steam and Epic Games Store, which confirmed the price: 59.99€, that is €20 less than the D1 price of PlayStation 5.

Understandably, some fans aren’t particularly happy with it, given that it’s one significant price difference (25%) for an identical product a few months after its release on PS5, where we remember it costs € 79.99.

It’s actually not a big surprise since PC games always cost less than consoles. However, it must be said that, unlike the PC version, the game can also be purchased on consoles physical format, taking advantage of the dedicated discounts. For example, right now it is possible to buy the game on Amazon Italy for around €56, as you can see below.

The actual price of the game, therefore, is not too different than the PC version. At the same time, the speech must be made with respect to the official price and on PS Store The Last of Us Part I is still set at € 79.99. Perhaps, with the arrival of the PC version, Sony will lower the official price of the game on consoles as well.

