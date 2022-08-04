The Venezuelan Justice sentenced this Thursday the former opposition deputy Juan Requesens, and 16 other people, for their connection to an attack against the president, Nicolás Maduro, It happened four years ago, reported the defense of some of those sentenced.

(Also read: Six people arrested for alleged attack against Maduro)

“Requesens was sentenced to 8 years for the crime of conspiracy. In the next few hours I will meet with his family for further actions,” said Joel García, the former deputy’s lawyer, on Twitter, at the end of a hearing that lasted 12 hours, including all this Thursday morning.

The jurist had assured, hours before on the same social network, that the Prosecutor’s Office “could not prove responsibility in any of the seven crimes” for which the former deputy was accused, for which he should have been “acquitted”. “But our justice is hijacked,” he warned.

(Also read: Liberation of Requesens, between joy and doubts)

For its part, the NGO Justicia, Encuentro y Perdón (JEP) reported that four soldiers were also sentenced for these acts, Among them, First Sergeant Juan Monasterios, Generals Alejandro Pérez and Héctor Hernández, as well as Colonel Pedro Zambrano.

Another 12 people were found guilty and sentenced, but until now the sentence imposed on them, as well as on the soldiers involved, is unknown. The general coordinator of the NGO, Martha Tineo, told Efe that, from the moment of the arrest, “the process was undermined by violations of human rights and due process” and included “terrible torture and cruel treatment” against the ” most of the defendants.

The attack occurred on August 4, 2018, when the head of state was giving a speech on an avenue in Caracas. to commemorate the 81st anniversary of the Bolivarian National Guard.

In images broadcast on television, it was seen how the soldiers who were formed in blocks listening to the president ran, while Maduro was immediately protected by his escorts.

Hours later, the president, who was unharmed, said that it was an attempt on his life, perpetrated with drones, and accused “The Venezuelan extreme right in alliance with the Colombian extreme right” and directly blamed the then president of Colombia, Juan Manuel Santos.

To those identified in Venezuela, the Prosecutor’s Office charged them with crimes such as treason, intentional homicide classified as frustrated, launching an explosive device, terrorism, violent damage to property, conspiracy to commit a crime, and accused them of the injuries suffered by some soldiers. the day of the event.

EFE

More news

Venezuela would cede a million hectares to Iran for the cultivation of cereals

These are the keys to reestablishing Colombia-Venezuela relations