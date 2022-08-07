Turkish President Erdogan said Putin invited him to the SCO meeting in Uzbekistan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin invited him to the SCO meeting in Uzbekistan, which will be held on September 15-16 in Samarkand. This is reported RIA News.

“In September, the Shanghai Five will meet in Uzbekistan. During our meeting (in Sochi), Mr. Putin also asked; if there is an opportunity, we will attend a meeting there, I hope so,” the Turkish leader said.

He added that Ankara and Moscow strive to be partners in dialogue with the SCO countries. Erdogan expressed hope that nothing extraordinary would happen and that he would be able to attend the summit.

On August 5, bilateral negotiations were held in a narrow format between the leaders of Russia and Turkey. Putin and Erdogan discussed the key importance of a trusting relationship between Moscow and Ankara for achieving international stability. The meeting lasted over four hours.