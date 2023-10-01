EIt’s a celebration that not many people experience: Former US President Jimmy Carter celebrated his 99th birthday this weekend. According to media reports, the Democrat celebrated the special day with his family at home. His hometown of Plains, Georgia, celebrated the ex-president all weekend long. Although the actual birthday was only on Sunday, there were various events in honor of Carter on Saturday.

US President Joe Biden also released a birthday video. “I admire you because you have such incredible integrity, character and determination,” he said. “And I hope that I can be even half as good a president as you.” In front of the White House in the US capital Washington there was a huge cake stand with a 99 emblazoned on it. There were congratulations for the birthday child from all over the country.

Carter has been receiving palliative care at home with his family since mid-February. The foundation he founded announced at the time that the ex-president did not want to take any further medical steps after a series of hospital stays. Just over a week ago, the former president surprised everyone with a public appearance at a peanut parade in Plains. Carter and his wife Rosalynn appeared in a dark limousine.

Carter was President of the United States from 1977 to 1981, when he was replaced by Republican Ronald Reagan. He is the oldest living former US president. In 2002, Carter received the Nobel Peace Prize for his international achievements. He has been married to his wife Rosalynn (96) for 77 years.