Turkey | Turkey said it had carried out airstrikes on Kurdish targets in Iraq

According to Turk, all targets were destroyed.

Turkey announced on Sunday evening that it had carried out 20 airstrikes on Kurdish targets in northern Iraq. According to Turkey, all targets were destroyed, news agencies reported.

According to Turkey’s announcement, the targets of the airstrikes were the positions of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

Turkey’s actions are possibly a reaction to Sunday’s attempted bombing in Ankara. The PKK claimed responsibility for the attempted attack on the Ministry of the Interior. There were two suspected perpetrators, both of whom died. In addition, two policemen were slightly injured.

The PKK, which promotes Kurdish self-government, has been guilty of other bombings in recent years in major Turkish cities, including Ankara. Among other things, the EU has classified the PKK as a terrorist organization.