A federal court in Washington on Friday sentenced Steve Bannon, who was an adviser to former United States President Donald Trump (2017-2021), to four months in prison for refusing to collaborate with the legislative committee investigating the assault on the Capitol on March 6. January 2021.

Judge Carl Nichols also accepted the US Attorney’s request that Bannon pay a fine, although he reduced the sum to $6,500, compared to the $200,000 requested by the Justice Department.

The Prosecutor’s Office requested, in fact, six months in prison for the far-rightist in addition to the fine, while Bannon’s defense requested that his client serve the sentence under house arrest.

Nichols told defense attorneys before making his decision that Bannon should spend at least a month behind bars.

Last July, Bannon was found guilty by a jury of refusing to appear before the legislative committee that is considering the assault on the Capitol and to provide them with some documents.

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon. See also Trump designed the electoral fraud plot months before the elections Photo: Reuters/Jonathan Bachman

After hearing the sentence, Bannon himself declared to journalists upon leaving the court that “he respects the judge’s decision”, while assuring that he is one of the members of the Trump government who has appeared the most before committees, for which it is a “lie” that is created above the law.

The former adviser also assured that he is going to appeal the decision and that on November 8 “the illegitimate regime” of US President Joe Biden will be judged, referring to the mid-term legislative elections, which will be held on that date and for which many media predict losses for the Democratic Party.

Nichols said moments before announcing the ruling that the sentence will be suspended if Bannon’s team files an appeal.

In addition to this case, Bannon faces another judicial process in New York for alleged fraud in a fundraising campaign to help build a border wall with Mexico.

In this case, he is charged with two serious crimes of money laundering, two counts of conspiracy and one serious count of intriguing to commit fraud.

EFE