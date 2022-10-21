Genoa – Already in 2016 the father of Alice Scagni, the woman killed by her brother Alberto last May 1st in Genoa, told her to be careful because “he wants to hurt you”. This is what emerges from the pages of the report of the expert of the judge for preliminary investigations. To tell that episode is the husband of the victim, overheard by the mobile team. “Once the father told Alice ‘you must be afraid of your brother, he wants to hurt you, he told me, if you see him you have to run away’. So I convinced her to move.”

The man continues his story by recalling that the last meeting all three together was in September 2021. “We were in Piedmont at his father’s house. On the news they had given the news of a son who had stabbed his mother and he had reacted standing up and applauding, saying ‘good that’s how it’s done’. ” Alice’s husband still relates that his wife was beginning to understand that the situation “was escalating”. And for that he had had a very bitter argument with his mother. She “she told her she was afraid that Alberto might go to the office to look for her to kill her”.

“In February Alberto had calmed down a bit – continues his brother-in-law – especially compared to the dozens of daily phone calls with requests for money. Then towards the end of the month, he began to constantly ask for photos of our wedding and when between March and April I learned that he had asked his father for 120 thousand euros I thought he was going to hire a hitman to kill us. Also because she had repeatedly asked her sister about her ‘if a father has two children and one of them dies, does the spouse of the one who died take her father’s inheritance?’ “.

Among the papers there is also the story of an ex from Scagni. “A few days after I left him, he wanted to meet me. In the car he made me understand that he wanted to kill me. I managed to escape by throwing myself out of the car.” And her brother-in-law always remembers how another ex had written to Alice, in 2015, that her brother had tried to strangle her.