Former senator Arashukov and his father were imprisoned for life for embezzlement of millions and murders

In Moscow, Rauf Arashukov, a former member of the Federation Council from Karachay-Cherkessia, and his father, Raul Arashukov, ex-adviser to the general director of Gazprom Mezhregiongaz, received life sentences. About this on Tuesday, December 27, in his TelegramThe channel is reported by the Moscow courts of general jurisdiction.

The former senator and his father were found guilty of creating a criminal community, organizing murders and large-scale theft. As the court established, the father and son created a criminal group to steal gas from Gazprom in the amount of more than 30 billion rubles. In addition, they organized two murders.

Murder and embezzlement allegations

According to investigators, Arashukov Sr. stole gas that Gazprom supplied to Dagestan, the Stavropol Territory and Karachay-Cherkessia. He entered into contracts for the supply of gas in a larger volume than was necessary for consumers. His relatives and acquaintances, whom he appointed to various positions in the gas industry, were looking for consumers on the side. Some buyers were forced to buy gas bypassing metering devices. The members of the group also provided gas transportation.

The adviser to the general director involved his son, senator Rauf Arashukov, in the criminal scheme to cover up illegal activities. Arashukov Jr. exerted influence on officials in government bodies and monitored the appointment of people to certain posts.

The Arashukovs were also found guilty of organizing the murder in 2010 in the city of Cherkessk of Aslan Zhukov, a representative of the Circassian youth movement Adege-Khese, which, according to one version, was due to an insult inflicted by the activist.

Another victim of the father and son, who were called “gas kings” in the republic, in 2010 was the adviser to the President of the Karachay-Cherkess Republic, Fral Shebzukhov, who was going to run for the post of head of the government of the KChR.

According to investigators, Rauf Arashukov’s father, Raul Arashukov, instructed him to organize the murder of an activist and adviser to the president of the republic in 2010.

In total, 20 defendants are involved in the Arashukovs’ case. Rauf Arashukov and his father Raul essentially pleaded not guilty to any of the charges, including the murders. The only defendant who pleaded guilty was Guzer Khashukaev, who is accused of embezzlement, false denunciation and participation in a criminal community.

12 million rubles were recovered from the convicts

The court decided to recover 12 million rubles from the life-sentenced father and son in favor of the relatives of the killed and injured. In particular, Judge Elena Guchenkova ruled to recover from each of them, in respect of moral damages, three million rubles in favor of her sister and two million in favor of the brother of Fral Shebzukhov, adviser to the President of the Karachay-Cherkess Republic, who was killed in 2010.

In favor of the relatives of the victim Zheletezhev, one million rubles were recovered from the Arashukovs. The arrest of the property of the Arashukovs in the amount of 1.3 billion rubles remains until the verdict enters into force. It was imposed in the summer of 2021 by decision of the Basmanny Court of Moscow.

The seizure affected 75 real estate objects, including five apartments, nine residential buildings, a three-story Adiyuh Palace hotel in Karachay-Cherkessia, a restaurant, a bath complex and others. More than 90 cars were also arrested.

Part of the fleet, by a court decision, was turned into repayment of civil claims.

To pay off civil claims a 1976 Chaika car Elena Guchenkovajudge

Bentley and other cars also went to the benefit of the state.

Senator Arashukov was detained in 2019

Senator from Karachay-Cherkessia Rauf Arashukov was detained during a meeting of the Federation Council in 2019. At the same time, his father, the leader of the criminal community, was also detained. Later, other relatives of the accused were detained: his fourth cousin Beslan Arashukov and the brother of Raul Arashukov’s wife Akhmed Kotsba, deputy director of the Gazprom Mezhregiongaz Stavropol branch.

On May 22, 2019, the Federation Council deprived Rauf Arashukov of the status of a senator due to the late submission of an income declaration. The decision was passed unanimously by 153 senators.