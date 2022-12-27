Morelia, Michoacán.- COVID-19 tests are still being done for all the people who require it, the tests are free at the Morelia Urban Health Centersince this allows citizens to access an important service for public health in a timely and efficient manner.

The office hours of the service module for COVID-19 tests Located next to the main entrance of the health center, it serves Monday to Friday in two turns, the first is from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and the second from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.; while weekends samples are taken only from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

In addition, it is important to note that the health center has a team of highly trained professionals with extensive experience in managing this disease, so the treatment provided can be trusted.

Prior to the study, the patient must fill out a form with information about the symptoms they present, the dates on which they were vaccinated against COVID-19 and if they traveled in a period not exceeding 15 days prior to the test.

All information is confidential, After taking it, health personnel will inform the patient about the date on which the result will be and the treatment to follow, in case of testing positive.

One of the advantages of free tests is that they allow detecting positive cases of COVID-19 earlywhich allows prevention and control measures to be taken in a timely manner to prevent the spread of the virus.

In addition, the test result allows us to know if the patient needs to receive specialized medical treatment or if they can continue with the isolation and monitoring of the health personnel from home.

It is important to note that the Morelia Urban Health Center not only offers free tests for COVID-19, but also provides a wide range of medical services to the entire community.

The health authorities of Michoacán call on the entire population to complete their vaccination schedule against COVID-19 since it has been proven that the vaccine helps to avoid complications in the event of contagion.