The draw for the knockout stages of the Champions League produced a PSG – Real Madrid, one of the great qualifying rounds of the tournament and which will mean the return of Sergio Ramos to the Santiago Bernabéu.
If the defender is in optimal condition, he could face his former team, something that would not be a novelty since there are many players who passed through the ranks of the white team and then faced them. Let’s look at some examples.
Pedro Munitis faced Real Madrid when he was on loan from the Whites to Racing Santander in the 2002/2003 season. The Cantabrian team won 2-0 with Munitis scoring one of the goals and despite the fact that Madrid had their federative rights, they celebrated the goal in style.
Samuel Eto’o lived many nights of glory against Real Madrid, once he was transferred to Mallorca and Barcelona. With the vermilion team he scored a double in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey in the 2002/2003 season that left the whites out of the tournament and in the league in the historic 1-5 of Mallorca, the Cameroonian scored the third goal of his team with a special dedication for Florentino Pérez. With the Barcelona shirt he also pierced the white goal on several occasions.
Arjen Robben faced Real Madrid in the 2011/2012 Champions semi-finals with Bayern. The Dutch winger scored the final 2-1 that sent the tie into extra time and would end up leaving Mourinho’s Madrid eliminated on penalties.
Huntelaar faced Real Madrid while wearing the Schalke jersey and the result was bittersweet for the Dutch forward. On the one hand, he scored three goals in two games but the German team ended up being eliminated from the Champions League.
As in the case of Huntelaar, Juan Mata has lights and shadows in his confrontations against Real Madrid. With Manchester United he met once in the European Super Cup although he did not play any minute.
With Valencia he faced 10 times with a balance of 3 victories and 7 defeats, but in terms of his personal performance the midfielder scored 2 goals and distributed 3 assists.
Álvaro Morata left Madrid without a Champions League final. In the 2014/2015 season, the forward wore the Juventus jersey and scored two goals for his former team in the semifinals, the first in the first leg in Turin to open the scoring and the second in the second leg at the Bernabéu to knock the Whites out. of the tournament.
Perhaps the most painful case was that of Fernando Morientes. The forward was loaned by Madrid to Monaco in the 2003/2004 season and became the Whites’ executioner in the Champions League. In the first leg, Morientes scored the second goal for the Monegasque team, leaving 4-2 on the scoreboard, but that goal would be the doomed Madridista.
In the second leg, Morientes scored another goal and gave an assist that left Madrid eliminated from the Champions League.
