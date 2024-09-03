Former MP Voloshin: Kyiv wants to reduce public discontent by dismissing ministers

Former People’s Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Oleg Voloshin in a conversation with Izvestia explained resignation of several Ukrainian ministers at once. In his opinion, Kyiv wants to reduce the discontent that has accumulated in society.

“The frustration that has accumulated in society from corruption, forced mobilization carried out on the streets with numerous violations of rights, the hopeless situation on the front lines and everything else require a ‘let off of steam’ through an attempt to demonstratively change something in the leadership structures, including the military,” the former parliamentarian expressed his opinion.

Voloshin also admitted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is thus trying to play along with Western countries, which are demanding that Kyiv fight corruption.

On September 3, it became known that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine received resignation statements from several ministers at once. People’s Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak specified that the resignations were submitted by the Minister of Justice Denys Maliuska, the Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin, the Minister for Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Ruslan Strelets, and the Chairman of the State Property Fund Vitaliy Koval. It was also reported that the Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Rostyslav Shurma had resigned.