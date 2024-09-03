Last Sunday night, Mexican influencer Araceli Ordaz, better known as “Gomita”, was the sixth person eliminated from “La casa de los famosos México 2”; she was nominated along with Adrián Marcelo, Briggitte Bozzo and Karime Pindter. As she received the lowest number of votes from the public, the former clown from the program “Sabadazo” had to leave the competition. This morning, the content creator She was a guest on the show “Hoy,” where the hosts confronted her about several of her actions on the reality show and she was humiliated for her academic studies..

In one part of the interview, They reminded “Gomita” when in a conversation with her colleagues from the “fourth land” in “La casa de los famosos México”, she said she was supposedly a graduate in Communication Sciences, so the Mexican actress Gala Montes was not at her level.. “I do have a degree in Communication Sciences, darling, but I don’t want to fight with someone who doesn’t have papers.”

One of the hosts of “Hoy,” in a mocking tone, told “Gomita” to clarify this matter, “because you say that you have a degree with a master’s degree in Communication Sciences and I remember that on one occasion, you said that you didn’t even have a high school degree.” According to influencer Araceli Ordaz, what she said on “La casa de los famosos México 2” was sarcastic and she admitted not having a degree in Communication Sciences..

“Obviously, in that room we use too much sarcasm, unfortunately, I have said it on many occasions and I will repeat it, my father took me out of school so I could continue working and I do not have a degree in Communication Sciences,” she said. “Gummy bear”. In response to this, reporter Sebastián Reséndiz said in a mocking tone: “It’s good that you clarified it, because the ID did not exist, we looked for it and it did not exist.” Another of the presenters of “Hoy” added: “We got tired of looking for the ID mana.”

The TV host Martha Guzmán defended the influencer after the humiliation“You have to get a sense of humor from ‘Gomita’, she’s cool, but she hangs out with the rabble, she doesn’t make good choices.” The influencer made it very clear that the game of “La casa de los famosos México 2” was over for her and she had a lot of fun“I did what I could with the tools I had. I did not agree with many of the attitudes that happened in the room. In the end, I said certain things that hurt me. I am out now and you will never see a bad response towards my teammates who are still playing.”

