Former President Iván Duque, special guest of COP27 in Egypt

The former president of Colombia, Ivan Dukeis one of the special guests at the Conference of the United Nations about him 2022 Climate Change (COP27) which these days takes place in Egypt.

(Read here: Gustavo Petro at COP 27: his decalogue to face the climate crisis)

Duque arrived in Egyptian territory as a guest expert at COP27 to participate in several of the events associated with the Climate Action and Nature Protection and that are held within the framework of this climate summit in Africa.

(See also: The topics on President Petro’s agenda at the environmental summit)

The former Colombian president (2018-2022) is even expected to give a closing speech at the event of the Great Global Coalition for Conservation -also known as 30 x 30-. In addition, Duque will present this Tuesday the Report on the Creation of the Carbon Market for Africa.

According to reports, the former president participates as a guest in events related to green finance issues as a speaker and participates as a Ambassador of the Global Strategy for Conservation.

It should be noted that while he was president of Colombia, Duque also participated in the COP26 that was held in Glasglow (United Kingdom) during 2021.

Last year, the then Government arrived in British territory to ratify Colombia’s commitments to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 51% by 2030 and achieve neutrality by 2050, as it said in October 2021.

TIME WRITING