The former Peruvian president Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000) He is kept under observation in a hospital in Lima to which he was transferred this Monday after presenting an “irregular heart rate,” reported the EsSalud social security system.

The agency detailed, in a statement published on its social networks, that Fujimori was transferred during the night of this Monday to the emergency service of the Hospital II Vitarte from the prison in which he is serving 25 years in prison for crimes against humanity.

“The medical personnel on duty managed to stabilize the patient and he is in the observation room. Auxiliary tests have also been indicated,” he added.

Fujimori, 84 years oldhas been hospitalized in recent years on several occasions for presenting heart problems and pulmonary fibrosis, and also suffers from gastritis and some lesions on the tongue known as leukoplakia, which are considered precancerous.

The ex-governor was taken to the same social security hospital in June last year after presenting a picture of allergic urticaria for which the doctors recommended his admission to an intensive care unit (ICU), in anticipation of complications due to heart problems that suffers.

However, he was later transferred by his family to the Centenario clinic, in the Lima district of Pueblo Libre, where he is regularly treated for the ills of his advanced age.

At the beginning of February 2022, he was taken back to the police prison after being admitted in November 2021 due to complications from pulmonary fibrosis, one month after being operated on. due to blockage of an artery in the heart.

Fujimori is serving his sentence in a prison built specifically for him inside a police base in the Ate district, in the east of Lima, where ex-governor Pedro Castillo has also been held since last December, who is serving 18 months in pretrial detention after having attempted a coup.

On February 1, the Ninth Constitutional Court of Lima declared inadmissible a habeas corpus requesting the annulment of the sentences issued in 2009 against him for the massacres in Barrios Altos and La Cantuta, committed by the undercover military group Colina, as well as for the kidnappings of journalist Gustavo Gorriti and businessman Samuel Dyer.

The court considered that during the trial Fujimori was subjected to, his constitutional rights were not violated and indicated that the deterioration of his state of health is an argument “different nature” as stated at the time of filing the appeal.