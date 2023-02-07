The MotoGP Shakedown concluded in Sepang, after three days of testing. These days, however, are off-limits for regular riders: only the team’s test riders are allowed to take to the track, although there is an exception for rookies, who can participate in these first rounds of the season, in order to accumulate kilometers in a change of category that is not always easy to deal with.

There will be only one new driver on the starting grid for 2023: Augusto Fernandez. The Spaniard moves up to the premier class as reigning Moto2 world champion, after beating Ai Ogura in a thrilling season finale.

Now he makes his debut with Tech3, riding a KTM RC16 (although for sponsorship reasons he competes under the name GasGas). He will do it with Pol Espargaro on the other side of the box, an expert rider in the category and one of the creators of the original KTM project.

In what was his second experience riding a MotoGP bike, Fernandez narrowly missed the two-minute mark, finishing third overall. Also due to the adverse weather conditions in the first two days, it was a demanding test for Fernandez, who however ended it with a smile.

“It was a hectic test,” the Spaniard told the league’s official website. “I’m happy to have been able to continue to learn about MotoGP”.

“I’m starting to understand how the bike behaves, how to ride it and what I need to go faster. The team has done a great job and I want to thank them for that.”

His track engineer, Alex Merhand, is satisfied with Augusto’s performance: “We didn’t make any changes in Valencia, we just took to the track to give him experience with the bike. Now we’re starting to work a little more on this I look forward to having our base. He was also able to ride a MotoGP bike in the wet, which was useful.”

“It went well. The only problem was the weather, especially the first few days, because we didn’t have many dry minutes. But otherwise it went well. You find out a bit how the bike works, the tyres. .. also the circuit changes. The shakedown for rookies is about putting up laps and improving, rather than setting good times. We have time to take one step at a time, without having to race.”

Fernandez will be able to get back on the RC16 this weekend, when the official tests at Sepang take place, in which the full grid will be present.

