Former villagers and members of the Popular Party in the municipal councils of Murcia, which reached their heyday with Miguel Ángel Cámara as mayor, are going en masse to Vox.

The former local leaders will stage this transition at a dinner that is convened at the La Gotera restaurant in San José de la Montaña with the Vox candidate for mayor of Murcia, Luis Gestoso.

Among these new members of Vox would be Manuel Durán, who was a councilor with a Chamber and his right-hand man when he was president of the Federation of Municipalities of the Region. Durán threatened to contest the last regional congress of the PP against Fernando López Miras, but in the end he did not formalize his candidacy. He recently resigned from the Popular Party. He was the Business Director of the company Offshore Special Services (OSS), which during the pandemic took an emergency contract from the Ministry of Health for an amount of 1.6 million euros.

The escape of Manuel Durán can cause little surprise in the Popular Party, since he was the one who registered Vox’s candidacy for the Murcia City Council in the Zone Electoral Board.

Likewise, José Ros and Cristóbal Herrero, exediles from the time of Miguel Ángel Cámara, have been working for the candidacy of Luis Gestoso for some time. Both had pending issues with the Justice for issues related to his management in the Murcia City Council. However, the proceedings against them were shelved as it could not be proven that crimes were committed.

In the PP they downplay this operation, ensuring that there have not been as many casualties as they say from Vox (which they estimate at 230) and that it is mostly grassroots militants who had been detached from the party for some time because they stopped count on them after the arrival of José Ballesta to the mayor’s office.

Sources from Ciudadanos affirmed that “where you have to put district leaders is on the list, as CS has done with 11 districts and members, one of them number 2, and not in restaurants.”

On the other hand, Miguel Ángel Cámara, Luis Gestoso and José Ros met last Sunday at the Hermitage of the Cross in Sangonera la Verde, in an act organized to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its construction. The president of the Brotherhood of the Holy Cross in this district, María del Carmen Gregorio, is in 18th place in the Gestoso candidacy. The PP of Sangonera la Verde denounced the political use of the act.