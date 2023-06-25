Dhe former AfD chairman Jörg Meuthen has sharply criticized the increasing radicalization of his old party. With his departure, the moderate camp within the party fell apart, “the radicals have taken control of the AfD,” Meuthen told the “Bild am Sonntag”. Today it is a “party on the right-wing edge with völkisch-nationalist positions, which is dominated by one person, and that is Björn Höcke”.

The AfD’s current poll success has “nothing at all” to do with its own strength. “In terms of content and personnel, the party is completely blank, the good people are all gone. The party only benefits from the frightening weakness of the other parties,” said Meuthen.

Economically, the AfD is now pursuing a “nationalist socialism”. Once in power, the Höcke-AfD would seal off Germany, fight the European single market and close the borders for everyone.

“No real skilled worker who is still sane would come to Germany voluntarily. I can only hope that the Union firewall holds up. I don’t want to see these people in the government,” said the former AfD boss.

The AfD had reached record levels in recent polls. In Sonneberg, Thuringia, an AfD politician could be elected district administrator for the first time on Sunday.