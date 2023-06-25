“There can never be too many guitars,” Axl Rose shouted as he brought Dave Grohl onto the stage. The band played the hit with the Foo Fighter Paradise City. It was the final piece of the concert that Guns N’ Roses gave on the Pyramid Stage, the main stage of the festival.

Earlier in the evening, Grohl crawled behind the drums during The Pretenders’ performance to play a song with that band.

There were also rumors that Paul McCartney would also show his face during the Guns N' Roses concert. The oldest artist ever to perform at Glastonbury was on the festival grounds. Sir Paul was thought to be his hit Live And Let Die would come play. Guns N' Roses covered that song years ago and the song became one of the band's success songs. "We're helping someone celebrate the 50th anniversary of this song," Rose said Live And Let Die bet. McCartney wrote the song in 1973 for the James Bond film of the same name.

McCartney is at Glastonbury all weekend. He watched The Pretenders perform from the side of the Park Stage. After the last song, frontwoman Chrissie Hynde brought the ex-Beatle on stage. He waved to the enthusiastic audience. Perhaps the fans will get to see a music-making Sir Paul on Sunday evening. He is mentioned as one of the artists who come to brighten up Elton John’s performance.

