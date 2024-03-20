Former MP Dijkgraaf (SGP) and former top civil servant Van Zwol nominated as new informants

PVV leader Geert Wilders has nominated former MP Elbert Dijkgraaf (SGP) and former top civil servant Richard van Zwol (CDA) as new informants. He said this on Wednesday at the start of the parliamentary debate about the report by informant Kim Putters. The new informateurs must continue discussing the formation of a 'program cabinet'.

Van Zwol recently led a state commission on migration. The conclusion was that politicians and administration must make multi-year agreements on limiting migration. Van Zwol was Secretary General of the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations from 2013 to 2017.

Dijkgraaf is a scientist who was a member of the House of Representatives for the SGP from 2010 to 2018. As a Member of Parliament he was concerned with finances, among other things.