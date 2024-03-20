Roberto Speranza (former Minister of Health) is not running in Basilicata: here's why

Former Minister of Health Roberto Speranza he is not a candidate in the regional elections in Basilicata. A strange thing because he was born in Potenza and given the surreal situation that had arisen it was almost a given that he would compete. Instead, nothing. He explained the reason himself in several interviews. He intervened following reconstructions he said were incorrect. “Some senseless reconstructions which however always start from a fundamental removal which for me is unacceptable: what it meant and what the consequences are of having been minister of health during the Covid 19 pandemic”.

Speranza complains but it doesn't appear that she ever has gave up his cadrega. Speranza, it seems, is now complaining because they didn't take away his role as minister! “It was an unimaginable workload, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, without any breaks with daily decisions that affected the daily lives of millions of Italians. This story cannot be removed. And the incessant work I have done, giving my all, cannot be underestimated.” Furthermore, he says he has received serious threats to his personal safety and that of his family and that he is under guard.

The minister points to elements of the anti-vax area for this. But in reality his actions have also been widely criticized by vaccinated people and yes-vaxers. The problem was methodological. The closure of the whole of Italy under house arrest for three months was a very demanding measure that would have been justified only if during this period the yellow-red government then presided over by Giuseppe Conte had created new beds in intensive care, which it didn't happen. Why?

Furthermore, once it was established that the virus was transmitted even if one was vaccinated, it no longer made logical sense, even before it was medical, to prevent those who did not have a green pass from working. Yet the ban has been maintained, causing strong discontent among those who have lost their income.

Then the minister also complained about a “sensational judicial investigation”. But what did you expect after what happened, especially at the beginning of the pandemic when the red zone in the Bergamo area where it all began was not closed immediately? And again there is the case of masks that cannot be found and when found are supplied without the necessary certifications.

But Speranza also pays the price of her extreme closeness to the terrible head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesuswho handled the emergency very badly, first by ignoring it to ingratiate himself with his Chinese protectors and then by stringing together an embarrassing series of gaffes, for example on masks, which disoriented public opinion which was already so stressed.

A senior health official, intercepted, said that the WHO was “a conscious fig leaf” of the Italian government. And then it became known that Speranza had donated 10 million euros to the WHO, as documented by the program Report. Let's then consider the PNRR, created specifically to fight Covid. Well Speranza had the courage to say that there was they wanted money for healthcare (which is true) when however in the PNRR this item is incredibly in last place, after the digital transition. For this reason the former minister asked Conte and Schlein not to nominate him. But let's imagine it was a useless worry because after what he did.