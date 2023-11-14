Mr. Weise, for many years no one in Germany was interested in administrative reforms. As soon as the economy weakens, reducing bureaucracy becomes a political issue. Does that surprise you?

Ralph Bollman Correspondent for economic policy and deputy head of economics and “Money & More” for the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung in Berlin.

Actually, yes, after all the issue has been going on for years. However, it shouldn’t be about dismantling, but about improving processes. Because bureaucracy also means the rule of law and orderly procedures. What is bad are certain ways of working, incorrect behavior by managers or processes that are not customer-oriented.

The Prussian reform bureaucracy of the 19th century was once considered particularly efficient. How is it that the German administration is in such a bad position today?