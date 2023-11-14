The duel between Italy and North Macedonia on matchday 9 of the qualifying phase for the Euro 2024 has captured the attention of football fans. The Italian team, despite being a football power, has experienced difficulties in this qualifying phase, currently finding itself in third place in Group C with 10 points, behind England and Ukraine. The Italians face the urgency of securing their place among the best in the group in the remaining two matches.
On the other hand, North Macedonia, a team that has shown its growth in recent years, is in fourth place in the group with 7 points. Both teams come into this matchup with the pressure to win. With only two games left, Italy and North Macedonia have everything at stake in this match, knowing that every point counts in the fight for
This is everything you need to know about the duel between Italy and North Macedonia in the qualifiers for Euro 2024.
When? Friday, November 17
Place: Rome Italy
Stadium: Olympic Stadium
Hour: 8:35 p.m. (Spain), 4:35 p.m. (Argentina), 2:35 p.m. (Colombia), 1:35 p.m. (Mexico)
Referee: to confirm
VAR: to confirm
You can see the match through the UEFA Play signal.
|
POSITION
|
POINTS
|
EQUIPMENT
|
1
|
England
|
13
|
2
|
Italy
|
10
|
3
|
Ukraine
|
10
|
4
|
North Macedonia
|
7
|
5
|
malt
|
0
Luciano Spalletti, Italy’s coach, explained that he did not call up Ciro Immobile for the important duels against North Macedonia and Ukraine because he considered that the three forwards he called up were “in better condition.”
For Italy, a team that did not go to the last two World Cups, to qualify for Euro 2024, they will need to win against Macedonia and play the ticket with Ukraine on October 20 in matchday ten activity.
Goalie: G. Donnarumma
Defending: G. Di Lorenzo, G. Scalvini, F. Acerbi, D. Udogie
Half: D. Frattesi, B. Cristante, N. Barella
Lead: D. Berardi, G. Scamacca, S. El Shaarawy
Goalie: S. Dimitrievsky
Defending: J. Manev, N. Serafimov, V. Musliu, S. Ashkovski, E. Alioski
Half: A. Elezi, J. Atanasov, E. Bardhi
Lead: B. Miovski, E. Elmas
Italy 2-1 North Macedonia
