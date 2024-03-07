Since the start of the armed conflicts between Israel and Palestine in October last year, thousands of pregnant women in Gaza Strip They have given birth in inhumane conditions, some using only a phone flashlight for light and only a few hours later returning to a tent with nothing to eat.

Asmaa Ahmed, 31, had a high-risk pregnancy and while she was still pregnant she had to flee with her family due to the fighting. She finally gave birth to little Faraj but only illuminated by a cell phonedue to the lack of electricity, and the cord had to be cut “with simple scissors,” medical personnel told AFP.

Pregnant women, some 52,000 in the Gaza Strip, are an especially vulnerable group since the beginning of the conflict between Hamas and Israel, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

For its part, Samah al Helu21, needed a “surgical intervention” for her delivery but had to wait “two weeks” because “there were no doctors, no beds, no operating room.”

When his son Mohammed was born on February 10, she had to return with her baby to the tent in which his family took refuge in Rafah, in the extreme south of the besieged territory. There, cold and hunger I was waiting for them.

Some women had to giving birth on the street or on the hospital floor. Faced with this dramatic situation and the risk it entails, the UN distributed thousands of kits for independent births, which contain disposable sheets and sterile material to cut the umbilical cord.

Due to Israel's military operations, only 12 of the 36 hospitals are partially functioning in the Gaza Strip without being able to supply themselves. This lack of functional hospitals has resulted in newborns dying because the mother could not attend prenatal or postnatal check-ups because there is no center to go to.

