An automotive man to make Roma Calcio travel fast. Pietro Berardi has been appointed as the new CEO of the Giallorossi, taking the place of Guido Fienga who officially bid farewell to the club even though he will still remain tied to the Capitoline club as a consultant. Rome’s new number one boasts extensive international experience in prestigious roles at the command of companies, especially in the United States and South America.

Berardi graduated from Bocconi University and later began his career as a financial analyst at Generali Assicurazioni in South America. He later achieved MBA in Boston continuing his career at Royal Dutch Shell in Europe. After his experience in the Old Continent, the 47-year-old manager entered the automotive world, working for over 15 years in the United States for both Fiat Chrysler and Nissan. At the beginning of 2020 he had taken on his last position in the engine sector, assuming the role of President and CEO of Pirelli in North America. Now the new adventure in the world of football, with the entry into the Executive Committee of the Company and the role of Corporate CEO which will become effective in the coming weeks.

“I am truly honored to join AS Roma in such an exciting moment of growth for the Club”, has declared Berardi as stated in Il Corriere dello Sport.“I want to thank the Friedkin family for entrusting me with the responsibility of following up on all the ambitions they have in mind for this fantastic company. Everyone knows the deep bond that AS Roma has with Rome, one of the largest cities in the world: being part of it is both an honor and a responsibility that I will take on with the utmost commitment and passion. I can’t wait to get started, to meet all my new colleagues and to take this path to achieve each of the goals we have before us. I want to take this opportunity to also thank Guido for all he has achieved during his years at Rome “.