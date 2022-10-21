The new interim CEO is, among other things, a supervisory director at ProRail and the Port of Rotterdam Authority. He is relinquishing these positions in order to be able to fully focus on Schiphol. Previously, he was CEO of energy company Eneco.

Sondag states that he is motivated to ‘get Schiphol back on track together with all employees and stakeholders’. He has been appointed until August 31, 2023 and forms the management team of Schiphol Group together with Robert Carsouw and Hanne Buis.

The procedure for a definitive successor to Benschop continues for the time being.