Colombia, Spain, Japan and Tanzania qualified this Tuesday for the quarterfinals of the Fifa Women’s U-17 World Cup, which takes place in India, while Mexico said goodbye early to the tournament in which they reached the final four years ago.

Colombia, firm in the World Cup

Colombian women’s team celebrates.

The goals of the Colombians Juana Ortegón and Linda Caicedo denied any option to continue in the World Cup to the Mexican team, which only an own goal by the coffee captain brought the score nearer at the end of the match.

And it is that the victory of Spain against China by 0-1, after the VAR granted La Roja a ghost goal that had not gone up to the scoreboard and annulled the draw of the Chinese, offside, left Colombia and Spain in command of group C, both with 6 points.

However, the goal difference in favor of the South Americans placed them as leaders heading into the quarterfinals, a phase that Colombia had never accessed in its four previous participations. Behind were Mexico and China with 3 points.

In group D, Japan reaped a new victory that makes them, together with Germany, the only two teams to have added all the possible points in the first phase of the championship, although the Japanese team has achieved it without conceding any goals against.

The Asian squad took the lead after half an hour in their match against France, for which only victory was worth to qualify, and despite the many chances enjoyed by both teams, only Japan altered the result again with a goal in the discount (0-2).

Given the possible defeat of France, Canada and Tanzania competed in the other match of the day for second place, which finally fell to the African side after drawing 1-1 and adding 4 points, by 2 of the North Americans and 1 of the french Colombia vs. Tanzania, next Saturday’s duel.

Tanzania, the rival to beat

In their tournament debut, Tanzania lost 4-0 to Japan. Then, he showed character and beat France 2-1. With his draw against Canada, he certified his pass to the next round. And now, Colombia must face it.

To beat the African team, those led by Carlos Paniagua must do everything to maintain control of the ball and impose their style of playas Tanzania has shown to be a very strong team physically.

Likewise, Colombia must continue to sharpen its offensive weapons. As against Mexico, the mid-distance option is imperative. Of course, the team must do everything to open spaces and for Linda Caicedo to make a difference. The match is tough, but Colombia arrives as favorite. You must revalidate it.

Time and where to watch

The game will start at 6 am, Colombian time. The signal goes through ‘Caracol Televisión’.

