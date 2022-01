In the storm surrounding the abuses at The Voice, one person remains silent: John de Mol. Was he holding his hand over his discredited brother-in-law? A profile of a wealthy successful entrepreneur who determines everything and has so much power that it instills fear in others. “When John de Mol walks into the workplace, the staff clicks with their heels.”

#employees #John #Mol #complain #stifling #work #climate #Fear #rules