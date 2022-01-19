The main airlines in the United States, through their representative Airlines for America, asked the US government to suspend the implementation of 5G technology around the country’s airports. The type of frequency bands used by this technology would conflict with that of aircraft security systems, they say, and would have “catastrophic” consequences.

“The ripple effect on both passenger and cargo operations, our staff and the economy in general is simply incalculable,” the association said in a letter sent to several federal government representatives.

FILE PHOTO: A Southwest Airlines plane approaches for landing at San Diego International Airport as US telecommunications companies, airlines and the FAA continue to discuss the potential impact of 5G wireless services on aircraft electronics in San Diego. Diego, California, United States, on January 6, 2022. REUTERS – MIKE BLAKE

“To be frank, the nation’s trade will come to a standstill,” they added. To avoid this, they have asked Joe Biden’s cabinet to block 5G transmission in a radius of 3.2 kilometers around airports.

Conflict with aircraft security systems

According to the companies, the frequency bands used by this technology (between 3.7 and 3.8 gigahertz (GHz)), which will allow it to have a greater range, will conflict with those used by the security systems of many aircraft, so these systems would be “unusable”.

Aircraft makers Airbus and Boeing say 5G could interfere with aircraft radio altimeters, which measure the distance between the aircraft and the ground, as well as data systems that help planes land.







A passenger plane passes in front of the FAA control tower at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport © Cliff Owen/AP

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA, for its acronym in English) estimates that around 45% of the US aircraft fleet would not have this type of problem.

It is also seeking to approve new types of aircraft that are also not affected. Despite this, he acknowledges that there could be alterations in the country’s normal air flow.

Immediate measures to avoid chaos

Given these warnings, the United States Department of Transportation contemplates the creation in 50 airports of areas where the 5G signal is mitigated. However, the airlines complain that the country’s main airports are not on that list, which could leave “the vast majority of passengers and cargo” on the ground.

For their part, the telecommunications companies Verizon and AT&T assured that they would delay the activation of their 5G systems near some airports. President Joe Biden himself has thanked the gesture while working to implement a “safe deployment of 5G”.

AT&T will delay the implementation of its 5G network in a “limited number” of towers near airports after warnings from US airlines Josep LAGO AFP/File

According to Biden, the deal “will prevent potentially devastating disruptions to passenger traffic, freight operations and economic recovery, while allowing more than 90% of wireless tower deployment to occur as planned.”

As a result of this problem, the Emirati airline Emirates announced that from January 19 it will suspend flights to nine US airports. Among them will not be those from New York, Los Angeles or Washington. Those flights will be resumed as soon as possible in collaboration with aircraft manufacturers and US authorities, they said.

