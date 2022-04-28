Mendes was also mayor of Piracicaba and one of the founders of the Brazilian Social Democracy Party.

Died this Thursday (28.Apr.2022) the former federal deputy and founder of the PSDB Antônio Carlos Mendes Thame.75. He was admitted to the Unimed Hospital in Piracicaba in the morning to treat a multiple system arthrosis and died after a cardiorespiratory arrest.

Mendes Thame leaves his wife Nancy Thame and their daughter Sofia Ferruzzi Thame.

Death was confirmed by Piracicaba City Hall (SP)municipality of which he was mayor from 1993 to 1996.

The PSDB (Brazilian Social Democracy Party) mourned the death of the former congressman. Bruno Araújonational president of the acronym, offered solidarity to Nancy Thame.