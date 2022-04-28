She received the diagnosis of SMA, spinal muscular atrophy, just two weeks before receiving the gene therapy, managing to be treated at a stage where symptoms have not yet presented. The little girl was subjected to therapy yesterday morning in Bari, just 23 days old, and became the protagonist of what specialists call the “first administration of gene therapy on a pre-symptomatic newborn in Italy”.

A case, his, “intercepted thanks to the mandatory screening”, highlighted the president of the Puglia Region, Michele Emiliano. The early diagnosis of SMA, in fact, arrived two weeks ago precisely through the newborn screening made mandatory by the Region in all 26 birth centers starting from last December 6. But the newborn had not yet developed any symptoms of the neurodegenerative disease, which in its most severe forms can become lethal in the first two years of life.

The little patient is assisted in the pediatric neurology department of the Giovanni XXIII hospital, where she will remain hospitalized. The newborn will be kept under close clinical monitoring for two months and will undergo weekly examinations. “We are the only Region in Italy to have established mandatory SMA screening by law – added Emiliano – A few days ago this made it possible to identify and today to carry out the first administration of gene therapy on a newborn who has not yet developed any symptom of neurodegenerative disease. Thanks to the Apulian healthcare professionals who offer proof of great efficiency and to the Regional Council which has shown great sensitivity and far-sightedness with the approval of the law “.

The newborn was treated with the drug Zolgensma *, approved in Italy in 2021. “Today we wrote a very significant page of the Apulian healthcare, which can be taken as an example at a national level – highlighted the regional councilor for health, Rocco Palese – thanks to the law approved by the Regional Council, we can prevent the disease even before it develops clinically. As a doctor and as a representative of the institutions, I strongly feel the sense of work and the feelings of hope contained in this moment “.

“We are able to intervene promptly by administering an early therapy capable of blocking the disease before there is degeneration – added Delio Gagliardi, medical director of pediatric neurology at the Giovanni XXIII hospital – In fact, at this stage, the disease has not occurred. still manifested but it is only a potential. The treatments are all the more effective the earlier they are administered and the possibility of proceeding with the therapy in advance of the disease, on a pre-symptomatic patient, represents a great step forward that gives us hope. “.

Neonatal screening, concluded the general director of the Bari Polyclinic, Giovanni Migliore, “represents a fundamental prevention tool and is of fundamental importance for the health and growth of the little ones because it can change the fate of patients’ lives: diagnosis precocious, in fact, allows to adopt an early therapy that blocks the most serious evolution of the pathologies and, in particular for the SMA, the time factor is very precious. The Policlinico di Bari with its pediatric hospital Giovanni XXIII is at the forefront of assistance and in the care of the little ones. A big thank you goes to the health workers “of this structure” for their commitment, professionalism and humanity “.