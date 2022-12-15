Rudy Douma, who is in charge of the liquidation, expects that new creditors will report until the last day due to all the media attention. Also in advance, advertisements were used to draw attention to the pot of money that was left over.

Of the 43 million, 30 million has been raised so far. This concerns interest payments to which former customers of the DSB bank were still entitled. There are now about 13 million left.

"It is money that people no longer counted on," says Douma. "They thought there was nothing left to claim, but there was money left." In many cases, more than 200 euros was available for DSB customers with a large savings account, and most of them have collected such amounts. For people who had a little less money, there is often less available. For the people who are still entitled to money, the average amount will be 80 euros, but it could also be much lower. It concerns almost 100,000 former customers, who can still come knocking. "There are people with whom there has been no contact after the bankruptcy. People have also died or emigrated," says Douma

With the last money that is still being spent, the bankruptcy of DSB is almost completely settled. Liquidator Douma has also handed in the keys to the office building in Wognum. The last six employees of the bank will soon start their last day of work. Dirk Scheringa’s DSB bank went bankrupt in 2009, after which other banks came to the rescue to advance money from duped customers. Through the so-called deposit guarantee scheme, customers were reimbursed up to 100,000 euros. If there is any money left after today, it will go to those other banks.

