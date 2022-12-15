Brussels scandal, 60 MEPs targeted by prosecutors: “Italians paid by Morocco’s secret services”

A “network” that works “on behalf” of Morocco and Qatar. This would have been the starting point of the investigations that are engulfing Brussels and, according to Greek press reports, could involve “60 MEPs”. The investigation, according to a reconstruction by La Repubblica, would have started from the investigations made by Belgian intelligence with the assistance of the services of other European countries on the activities of Morocco and Qatar. the main contacts, according to the Roman newspaper, would be the former MEP Antonio Panzeri and Francesco Giorgi, companion of the now ex vice-president of the European Parliament Eva Kaili, in addition to the MEP Andrea Cozzolino (elected with the Democratic Party), of which Giorgi is assistant. The three allegedly collaborated with the Moroccan services, also meeting their boss Mansour Yassine, director general of the Direction générale des études et de la documentation (Dged). Cozzolino would have met him several times and at least on one occasion, in 2019, it is hypothesized that he traveled to Morocco. At the center of several meetings with some of the suspects was also the diplomat Abderrahim Atmoun, stationed in Warsaw, mediator for the transfer of cash, transported in envelopes or bags.

In the case of Qatar, interested in cleaning up its image of allegations of exploitation of workers on construction sites at the World Cup, the meetings would have taken place directly with a government official, Labor Minister Bin Samikh al Marri.

According to the investigators, reports Repubblica, Panzeri and Giorgi split the money 50 percent while the rest went to the director general of the NGO “No Peace Without Justice”, Niccolo Figà Talamanca. All three were arrested last week along with Kaili, whom parliament yesterday asked to remove from the position of vice president. According to Il Messaggero, the “deep throat” behind the investigations launched by the Belgian intelligence services could come from the United Arab Emirates, one of the main supporters of the blockade imposed by the other Gulf countries on Qatar from 2017 to 2021.

Meanwhile, the scandal seems to be only just beginning. According to the Greek press, the Greek prosecutor’s office is allegedly targeting more than sixty MEPs, mostly from the Socialists and Democrats and the European People’s Party, but also from the “new right-wing parties”.