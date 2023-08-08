Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/07/2023 – 23:00 Share

Former councilor Jair Barbosa Tavares, known as Zico Bacana, and his brother Jorge Tavares were murdered this Monday (7) in Rio de Janeiro. They were at a commercial establishment in the neighborhood of Guadalupe, in the North Zone of Rio de Janeiro, when a vehicle stopped in front of the place and a group of men shot at them. In a statement, the Military Police said that a third person, still unidentified, also died in the attack.

According to Albert Schweitzer Municipal Hospital, Zico Bacana was admitted at 5:50 pm, already dead. He was 53 years old and was even investigated by the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) of the militias, accused of leading one of the criminal groups. Accusation he denied at the time. He was also heard as a witness in investigations into the murder of councilor Marielle Franco in 2018.

Councilor of Rio de Janeiro between 2017 and 2020, for Podemos, he identified himself as a paratrooper and military policeman. In 2020, he had suffered an assassination attempt. According to himself, he narrowly escaped, as the bullet grazed his head. On social media, even without holding public office, he presented himself as a community leader in neighborhoods in the North Zone. In recent publications, he appears alongside mayor Eduardo Paes and federal deputy Pedro Paulo in the streets of Guadalupe, to hear demands for urbanization in the region.