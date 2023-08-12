Dhe society is closing ranks. Theseus, Duke of Athens, and Hippolyta, his bride, former Queen of the Amazons, get up close and personal with the court on the eve of their royal wedding. The cloth is dark brown and a very fine fabric. Both the high couple and their entourage wear tight-fitting suits, not uniforms but discreetly shaded variations of a representative model. The figures of rank press closely together, so that Egeus enjoys the protection of the collective when he demands the death penalty from the king for his daughter Hermia, who does not want to marry the man intended for her by her father.

Patrick Bahners Feuilleton correspondent in Cologne and responsible for “Humanities”.

Anywhere else such a law would be considered barbaric, but in Athens it is obviously part of the culture. The two young men, between whom Hermia made the fatal choice, are flesh of the flesh of the body politic and can barely shake their heads when they speak pro forma on their own behalf. Whether you are a preferred candidate or a mandatory applicant: Your own preferences do not prevail.

In Barbara Frey’s staging of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, all this fine society of Athens appears as a single being, with a common, compact, well-stitched body, but five heads, which could also be four or seven. The king and his entourage look like the Hydra known from Greek mythology. And again not or not at all. Because the monstrous here is not a walking threat, but a well-fitting camouflage of a deep-seated insecurity. With every millimeter of land gained, the aristocratic phalanx can stumble into a demonstration of impotence.

Fear of the dark hall

You stay together out of fear. Undisguised and thoroughly touching, this need for connection is shown to be an elementary motive for the formation of society at the other end of the social pyramid. The craftsmen who want to put on a play at the state wedding festival are pathological case study material for a contagious mental illness that would be trivialized as stage fright. Before either of them could even think about doing everything to prove themselves in the limelight, the fear of the dark hall, of the unknown expectations of any audience, takes hold of them. There are magical moments when the troupe of the “Meisters”, as the main actor and prompter Zettel apostrophes his colleagues in Jürgen Gosch’s translation, really and exclusively moves across the stage as a troupe, in floating tripping steps, because no one should cause offense and from the want to dance in a row. The lion (Marie-Luise Stockinger) is naturally the most timid.







When you describe it like that, it sounds like caricature and slapstick, proven comic stylistic devices from the pool of performance tradition. And gives the wrong impression. One would perhaps have to paraphrase rather than describe what is offered in this version of the play, which has been shortened to two hours and twenty minutes, because the whole creates the effect, a poetic overall mood.



The silvery hue could indicate that the fairy queen’s wig is woven from bleached Chinese braids: Markus Scheumann as Titania

:



Image: Matthew Horn



How does one make sense of the fact that in this comedy the natural world of humans is doubled by a supernatural world of fairies, so that Theseus and Hippolyta’s wedding preparations correspond to the marital problems of the air game masters Oberon and Titania? Barbara Frey uses the conventional apparatus to perpetuate social hardship and prepares the gentle and the absurd theater of the so-called bullies the tender. This can be understood in such a way that the imperfect arrangements of social reality already contain the counter-world, the vitality of which one could dream of in Shakespeare’s time by resorting to legendary stories of popular belief.

Laconia of real love madness

The princely roles are cast as double roles, albeit crosswise. In Oberon’s hunting costume, Sylvie Rohrer gives vent to the inner Amazon that Hippolyta had to suppress by accepting the marriage proposal. Markus Scheumann, who in the bronze suit of Theseus upholds an anachronistic reason of state and stoically endures the damage caused by upholding it, a hollow-cheeked mixture of Joachim Fest and Mathias Döpfner, is as Titania in a green sequined skin with a wigged car on her head and is exposed in front of the one who has been transformed into the donkey Slip one shoulder, with the laconic real love mania. The cosmic show must go on.







With folksy rhymes, Gosch provides the material for a round dance of unhappy bodies, for which the phases of the moon offer a kind of consolation as a natural pattern of the repeating loops that everyday life consists of. Everything meshes nicely, perhaps staying a bit monochrome. The assembled nuanced virtuosos from the ensemble of the Burgtheater will perform Barbara Frey’s production on their home stage in Vienna in the coming season.

For the Ruhrtriennale, of which Barbara Frey is the director for the third and final year, a revolving stage and a spectator stand were installed in the power center of the Meiderich ironworks in Duisburg, which was shut down in 1985. For the forest of Athens, nothing is extracted from the huge space of the hall. What is left of the festival idea of ​​revitalizing the industrial ruins? The play could also be given in one of the Ruhr area theaters that are empty in the summer.

The Meidericher Hüttenwerk is located in the landscape park Duisburg-Nord. Most performances of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” are scheduled at 8 p.m. If you have to take the tram back to the main train station, it can be difficult to catch the last trains. Has the festival management thought of a young audience that travels without a chauffeur and cannot necessarily afford to combine a visit to the festival with an overnight stay in a hotel?