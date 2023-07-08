Anthony ArandaMelissa Paredes’ boyfriend, is again in the eye of controversy. Magaly Medina He showed a publication that his former boss Dennis Montejo made on his social networks. In that statement, the dancer attacked the model’s current partner, a few days after opening her dance academy. Next, we will tell you what happened between the popular “Activator” and his former employer, who did not hesitate to threaten him with telling the truth.

Why was Anthony Aranda threatened by his former boss?

The show host Magaly Medina took advantage of the latest edition of his program, broadcast on Friday, July 7, to spread a publication made by Dennis Montejo, Anthony Aranda’s former boss, in which he threatened the actress’s boyfriend Melissa Paredes after leaving your company.

“Please don’t lie anymore. You did not go. I got you out before you did what you’re doing. I think you shouldn’t play with fire. You know me, you know that I can’t stand lies,” he wrote. Montejo In the beginning. With this, he hinted that the ‘Activator’ would not be telling the truth in relation to why he decided to withdraw from his company.

“I gave you a job when nobody wanted you (…) Remember that I was always good, but you pay people badly (…) I removed you from my company and you know why. That must remain between you and me, it is not convenient for you that people find out or your partner, ” threatened Montejo to Aranda.

How much do the courses at the new Anthony Aranda and Melissa Paredes dance school cost?

A few weeks ago, Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda inaugurated their dance school in which the ‘Activator’ works as a teacher of one of the courses. This business has the name UMove Dance Studio and is located at Calle Mártir Olaya 129, office 905, in the Miraflores district.

In this line, the enrollment fee for the dance school has a cost of S/50. In the same way, you must pay S/300 if you want to take a course, which lasts one month. However, if you opt for two courses, it can be purchased for S/400, and if you go for all of them, the price increases to S/500.