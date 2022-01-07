The fact of the departure of the rapper Face (Ivan Dremin) from Russia does not speak of his persecution by the authorities, the musician wanted to create an informational channel and attract the attention of the public. This was announced on Saturday, January 8, by the former manager of the blogger Mariana Ro Danila Komkov.

“Nobody ever forced Vanya Dremin to anything. Now, well, a couple of concerts have been canceled. And why not cancel them, if Vanya Dremin in his songs inclines the population of Russia to some nonsense. Based on the laws of Russia, there are thousands of reasons to abolish them, why not abolish them? To cause a hype and remind people that “I still exist,” let’s leave and then come back, ”Komkov commented to Izvestia.

He added that the rapper’s work has always been apolitical, although Dremin himself is not aware of this.

According to him, Maryana Ro, as a “devoted” spouse “, always followed the mood of Face and went with him.

On January 5, the aunt of the rapper, Kristina Nedorezova, announced on Facebook that he left Russia, although he loves his country very much. According to her, the artist was allegedly forced to leave his homeland. She later deleted the post.

On November 25, it became known that the rapper Morgenstern went to Dubai with his wife through Belarus. On the same day he was spotted in the cabin of the Lastochka train en route from Moscow to Minsk.

The performer made the decision to leave the country after he was again accused of drug propaganda. In the UK, where they began to check the musician’s videos, they considered that the artist’s work promotes drug use and deviant behavior. The content on the rapper’s TikTok, his YouTube video, as well as the artist’s video for the song Rablo is checked.

Later, in December, Morgenstern’s new song “Home” about leaving Russia for Dubai was leaked to the Network, where the rapper explained his departure by the fact that “it became cold” in his homeland. However, according to him, he still plans to return to the country.