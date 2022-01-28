Fast and furiousor fast and furious, is one of the most successful franchises of all time. So much so that it has helped Universal Pictures has maintain its financial stability for a long time.

Even if Vin Diesel has consolidated it, the participation of other actors helps keep the interest of the public alive. And now it seems that another renowned artist is about to join his tenth installment and it would be Jason Momoa.

Fast and Furious 10 is already in plans

Momoa is in talks to play a villain in fast and furious 10. But for you to participate you must reach an agreement. justin lin continues as director of this film and other actors who are on board are Sung Kang, Tyrese Gibson Y Michelle Rodriguez.

It seems that also Charlize Theron will return to participate in this production. What is not known at the moment is the plot that this new installment of the series will have.

Many fans hope that at some point he will return Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. But he himself has ruled out returning to participate in the franchise. In an interview last year he revealed that he directly told Diesel I would not do it.

He affirmed that it was in a very cordial way and reaffirmed his position. He also accused Vin Diesel manipulation for alluding to their children and the death of Paul Walker. So that ‘door’ is well closed.

Jason Momoa participates in several projects in the cinema

But nevertheless, rock seems willing to go on spin off or derived from Hobbs&Shaw, which was quite satisfactory. talking about Momoahe has a very busy schedule.

He is currently working on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which will be released this year and is in post-production. The same can be said of another project, that of slumberlandwhich is exclusive to Netflixas well as The Last Manhunt.

In the case of the tape mentioned above, it still has no output window. Fast and furious is a franchise that started in 2001 and has nine main films so far. Since its appearance it has expanded to other media.

He has so far had two spin offs and there is a third in planning. Also an animated series with computer generated graphics exclusive to Netflixand of course, various games on consoles and PC.

