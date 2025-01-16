Carolina Iglesias (Oleiros, A Coruña, 1993) is a presenter, scriptwriter and comedian. She is especially known for the podcast Stretching the gumthe project he shares with Victoria Martín and with which they have won an Ondas award and filled the WizInk Center. But Carolina’s career goes much further: she has been a chat presenter on Operación Triunfo and on Vodafone Yu, as well as a collaborator with Júlia Otero both on radio (Julia en la Onda) and on television (Días de tele). Also in El Carolate, Los del Plus, Una cama con… and he wrote the collection of poems Love, what a move. Meanwhile, he does not forget one of his true passions, which is writing, and launches his first novel under the title Forever is a long time (Today’s Topics), which will go on sale starting March 5.

The story of her first novel focuses on Paula, a girl with a stable job, who is in good health and kisses people when she goes out. Sometimes it even has more than just kisses. She is a functional and enviable adult, one of those who go to the market to shop and know the name of the fruit bowl. Who pays his personal income tax, even though he doesn’t know very well what it is because he always uses a template that does the calculations automatically.

Paula has been going to therapy for fifteen years because she does not know how to manage rejection and the absence of emotional responsibility and when she finds herself in situations of this type she begins to cry inconsolably. She may not be such an enviable adult, but she is functional. Suddenly, one day sitting right in front of her on the train, she reunites with Claudia, her platonic love from adolescence. What you always wanted, at your fingertips.