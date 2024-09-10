From 13 to 15 September 2024, Pescara Comix & Games returns. In the usual setting of the Pala Dean Martin in Montesilvano, the three-day event dedicated to comics, games, cinema, cosplay, shows, meetings, workshops and concerts will take place, attracting the interest of thousands of enthusiasts of the sector, and not only, from all over Italy. From Friday 13 to Sunday 15 September, the exhibition area will be open to the public from 10:00 to 21:00, while the concert area will be open on Friday and Saturday from 10:00 to 24:00, while on Sunday, from 10:00 to 21:00. The ticket office will be open all three days starting at 9:30.

For the eleventh edition, the director Daniele Forcucci has created a program of events of the highest level. Many areas of interest with important personalities. Here is the program of events

Friday 13th September

At 6:00 pm there will be a true pop icon. A world-class character who inspired the Netflix series entitled “Supersex”: Rocco Siffredi. Following this, the voice actors Leonardo Graziano (Naruto and Sheldon in Big Bang Theory) and Rossa Caputo (Dakota Johnson, Demi Lovato, Hazbin Hotel) will talk about the world of dubbing.

From Japan, creator Tanuki and dancer and cosplayer Ruunachu will talk about their work in the Japanese entertainment world.

To close the day, at 9pm, the fantastic tribute show to Tim Burton with the Spleen orchestra.

Saturday 14th September

Starting at 4:30 pm, the voice actor Luca Ward will enchant with his voice and his stories. For video game enthusiasts there will be Playerinside, well-known Sicilian gamers and YouTubers. There will be many meetings such as those with Gabriele Patriarca and Mirko Cannella, two great voices in the world of dubbing.

At 7:00 pm, in collaboration with Adriatic Film Festival, there will be a screening of the first film “Flaminia” directed by Michela Giraud. The director will be present to meet and greet the audience.

At 9pm Never Say Goku, the biggest cartoon experience in Italy.

Sunday 15th September

Maurizio Merluzzo (actor, voice actor and content creator) will be on stage twice, at 3:00 pm and 5:30 pm. Then it will be the turn of the duo Ufozero2 (content creators) at 4:30 pm and 5:30 pm, Michele Vinci (singer and content creator) at 4:00 pm on stage2.

The festival will close with a tribute to the New York band “Kiss”.

There will be many areas that will animate the festival. The Artist Alley will host several names in comics including: Federica di Meo (Oneira, Somnia), a professional mangaka who created the poster for this edition. Maurizio di Vincenzo (Dylan Dog, Magico Vento), Samuel Spano, Nova, Alessandro Calore, Fabrizio De Fabritiis (zagor)

This year the cinema part will be full of events and guests, in fact the conference room will be used as a screening room with daily reviews of the best international short films from the Miraban UK Film Awards.

Guest on September 13th the Roman actor and director, Matteo Cirillo, while on Sunday 15th we will be joined by Jason Smith, composer, music editor, winner of the Primetime Emmy Awards for his work on “The Rings of Power”, the Amazon TV series dedicated to the saga “The Lord of the Rings”. Michela Giraud will present, as mentioned, her film at 7:00 pm on Saturday 14th September.

All cinema events will have the CINEMA PASS which can always be purchased via ciaoticket.

Friday morning will be dedicated to schoolswith activities with the Pescara comics academy, the Adriatic film festival with the screening of some animated short films and future Academy, which will show coding and its use.

An entire pavilion, instead, will be entirely available to the Asian world with many activities and shows. Great space for the world of cosplay with parades and gatherings in collaboration with “Lucca Comics & Games”. In addition, the unmissable Cosplay Contest branded Epicos that will give the possibility of accessing the final of the CIC Italian Cosplay Championship.

Kpop will not be missing with shows and contests in collaboration with dask and kble jungle. The best crew will have the chance to access the finals of the Kpop dance fight fest, directly at Napoli Comicon 2025.

There will be many stands and entertainment: in fact, on Saturday 14 September, Luca Franchini and Michele Posa will be guests of the event for a meeting with the public, during which they will talk about the world of wrestling. The duo will also comment live on the “Power Belt Challenge”, the unmissable wrestling event that will see some of the best European wrestlers face off.

A large space will be dedicated to the world of games with the presence of “Play on tour” (the most important Modena gaming festival in Italy). An area will be reserved for videogame lovers, with many new gen and retrogame consoles, in addition to the inevitable bar cabinets. All the details of the program can be consulted online on the official Pescara Comix website

With over 7000m2, more than 100 events per day, over 100 thematic exhibitors, many national and international guests, 2 large food areas for visitors, the “Pescara Comix & Games” is an integral part of the CFC – COMIX FESTIVAL COMMUNITY, a union of festivals that share their know-how as industry operators, actively collaborating in the growth of their respective events.

September 13-14-15 – Tickets available on ciaotickets and at the box office.