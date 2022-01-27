Forest industry UPM’s next biodiesel refinery on its way to Rotterdam – The Kotka option has been rejected

Forestry company The new biodiesel refinery planned by UPM is going to Rotterdam. The company states in its earnings release that the estimate of the refinery’s location has been completed. Discussions took place between Kotka and Rotterdam.

In Kotka, the refinery would have used wood residues as raw material. The Rotterdam refinery is likely to use mainly the oilseeds Brassica Carinata and waste fats grown in Brazil as raw materials. A decision on the investment will not be made until the end of this year.

According to UPM, the investment environment is currently challenging.

